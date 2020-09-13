Little Kids: How To Break Gender Stereotypes

How do you feel about gender stereotypes? What would you do if your son wanted to wear pink, or if your daughter played with toy trucks?

Leigh and Tegan chat to Australian author Scott Stuart about his bestselling children’s book ‘My Shadow Is Pink’ which is all about breaking gender stereotypes.

Plus, Tegan’s WTF of the week is full of nostalgia for her ‘nesting’ days... remember those?

Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli

Guest: Scott Stuart - www.myshadowispink.com

