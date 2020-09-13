Search

Little Kids: How To Break Gender Stereotypes

20 hours ago · 19 minutes

Little Kids: How To Break Gender Stereotypes
How do you feel about gender stereotypes? What would you do if your son wanted to wear pink, or if your daughter played with toy trucks? 

Leigh and Tegan chat to Australian author Scott Stuart about his bestselling children’s book ‘My Shadow Is Pink’ which is all about breaking gender stereotypes. 

Plus, Tegan’s WTF of the week is full of nostalgia for her ‘nesting’ days... remember those?

LINKS

‘My Shadow Is Pink’ by Scott Stuart - https://booktopia.kh4ffx.net/1qMJa 

 

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli

Guest: Scott Stuart - www.myshadowispink.com 

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh 

Share your WTF moment by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Send us an email at [email protected]

