Big Kids: Boys, It's Ok To Wee Sitting Down

Holly and Andrew have another listener dilemma on their hands, this time from a Mum who's son is getting bullied for going to the toilet sitting down. But do boys have to wee standing up?



Plus it's time to get to the bottom of Mr Daddo's golfing habits. Is golf a suitable sport for Dad's to play considering they're away for hours on end on a weekend?



And the stick insect saga isn't over in Nailed and Failed this week.

