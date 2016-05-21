BONUS: The app that broke Mia Freedman's parenting rules.

If you're the parent of a female tween, you've heard of the app 'Musical.ly'.

As if from nowhere, it has snuck onto your child's phone, or yours - and is taking over households by stealth.

In this bonus episode of This Glorious Mess, Holly Wainwright is joined in studio by Mia Freedman and her daughter Coco to talk us parents through social media boundaries, what Musical.ly. is, and how we are helpless against its lure.

