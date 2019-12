Children think he's a rockstar. Parents think he is a genius. But what's it really like being Mister Maker - the children's entertainer who can make something out of anything? Holly Wainwright speaks to Phil Gallagher (his real name) about his craft secrets, how he got into children's entertaining and whether he can REALLY Make anything In A Minute.

Show Notes

This show is hosted by Holly Wainwright

With thanks to Mister Maker. Find out all about his Australian and New Zealand tour dates here.