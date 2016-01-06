BONUS: Frazzled: Ruby Wax On How To Be Less Of A Mess.

In the interests of trying to be a better everything in 2016, we are lifting our heads from our beach towel to talk mindfulness with Ruby Wax. The comedian who has been making people laugh for 25 years now has an OBE for her services to mental health, and a new book out that promises to teach us all, in scientific fashion, how to calm the hell down. Sound like something you, or a parent you know, might need? Us too.

A Mindfulness Guide For The Frazzled

