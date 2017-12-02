2017 in Review

If you didn't have to Google how to clean homemade slime off your walls this year, can you even call yourself a parent?

We're debriefing on all the big parenting moments of the past 12 months. From Jennifer Garner's brilliant 'Yes Day', to raising mini YouTube influencers, and the death of mum guilt.

Plus, we try to figure out how the heck 2017 was the year of gender neutral parenting AND over the top gender reveals. It's quite baffling really.

Shownotes

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

Today's show was brought to you by World Vision Australia

To buy any books mentioned on our podcasts visit iBooks at apple.co/mamamia, where you can also subscribe to all our other shows in one place.

If you're not a subscriber yet, why not? Do it now. We'll wait...

While you're there, leave us a review and tell us what you think of the show.

If you're a gloriously messy parent, leave us an audio message at 02 8999 9386 and say hello.

Or email [email protected]

And let us know what you nailed or failed this week!

This show was produced by Rachel Wagner for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett.

Holly Wainwright is Head of Content.