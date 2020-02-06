Big Kids: The Politics Of A Birthday Party

Big Kids: The Politics Of A Birthday Party
Birthday parties are supposed to be a happy and fun time for kids, but they can come with a few stresses and a LOT of politics. 

Today Holly and Andrew chat about whether or not you should be throwing out pity invites and how to deal with your child when they haven't been invited to a party. 

Plus Holly's back on the hunt for a family pooch, but she's already made a mistake.

And of course our best Nails and Fails of the week. 

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo

Producers: Rachael Hart,  Elise Cooper & Bridget Northeast

