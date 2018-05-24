'Birth Feels Great' And Other Lies

24 May 2018 · 25 minutes

'Birth Feels Great' And Other Lies
What if birth wasn't painful but actually intensely pleasurable? We're speaking to a woman who specialises in orgasmic birthing... but is it too good to be true?

Plus, a well-known book series every parent reads to their children has been labelled 'sexist'.

And we spitball some ideas about how to get your teen home and in bed before midnight.

"The birth of my fourth child was like a g-spot orgasm."

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With special thanks to Nisha Gill.

Buy any book we mention at apple.co/mamamia

Share your nails and fails with us. We want to play them on the show, please. 02 8999 9386.

Or fling us an e-mail. [email protected]

