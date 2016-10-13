Birds Nest Parenting is the new trend for fractured families.

When parents split up, how do you negotiate living arrangements? 50-50, moving house during the week? The week with mum and the weekend with dad? Now there is another option, favoured by Gwyneth Paltrow no less, called bird's nest parenting, that could be the perfect solution. Plus, with Australia calling for marriage equality we speak to gay parent and campaigner Jacqui Tomlins about why we need to stop kids from using the word "gay" as an insult. And what did your parents let you do that these days would be seen as bad parenting? Ahhh...the days of old..when you could smoke at 14 and have eight-year-olds sleep outside in New York City...

Show Notes

Your hosts were Holly Wainwright And Andrew Daddo 

Thanks to campaigner Jacqui Tomlins. Find out more at her blog, here.

Tell us your story via email [email protected]

Leave us an audio message at 02 8999 9386

This show is produced by Monique Bowley and Elissa Ratliff.

And the Facebook page The Motherish is where you can click 'like' and show that you too are a Gloriously Messy parent.

