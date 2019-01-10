Best Of 2018 #2

With 2018 done and dusted Andrew and Holly take a look back at the funniest, messiest and most important things that happened on This Glorious Mess in the last 12 months (Part 2/2). From a rich man's tips on how to raise a millionaire baby (they should be playing golf from age three, of course); to a headstrong mother-in-law who's making some fairly serious demands about a baby who hasn't even been born yet; and, the most popular segment we had on the podcast in 2018, a conversation with the woman who gave birth alone in a hotel room during a holiday layover in Turkey.

