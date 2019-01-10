Best Of 2018 #2

this glorious mess

10 Jan 2019 · 35 minutes

Best Of 2018 #2
With 2018 done and dusted Andrew and Holly take a look back at the funniest, messiest and most important things that happened on This Glorious Mess in the last 12 months (Part 2/2). From a rich man's tips on how to raise a millionaire baby (they should be playing golf from age three, of course); to a headstrong mother-in-law who's making some fairly serious demands about a baby who hasn't even been born yet; and, the most popular segment we had on the podcast in 2018, a conversation with the woman who gave birth alone in a hotel room during a holiday layover in Turkey. 

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

Share your nail or fail by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Or fling us an e-mail: [email protected]

This podcast was produced by Luca Lavigne

Join our Facebook Group, Mamamia Parents: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/

This Glorious Mess is a podcast by Mamamia. Explore more Mamamia podcasts: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts

