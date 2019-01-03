Best of 2018 #1

This episode discusses suicide. If you would rather not listen, we give you ample warning in the audio when we reach that segment so feel free to skip ahead.

If you or anyone you know is struggling, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800

With 2018 done and dusted Andrew and Holly take a look back at the funniest, messiest and most important things that happened on This Glorious Mess in the last 12 months. From an important discussion with an expert about teen suicide in the wake of Dolly Everett's death; to a listener dilemma from a distressed pregnant woman whose mother-in-law won't stop rubbing her belly; and a look at celebrities who hide away their nannies and take all the credit for their glamorous lives without doing too much of the groundwork.

LISTEN IN TO MAMAMIA'S BOOK CLUB PODCAST: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-book-club

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

Share your nail or fail by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Or fling us an e-mail: [email protected]

This podcast was produced by Luca Lavigne

Join our Facebook Group, Mamamia Parents: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/

This Glorious Mess is a podcast by Mamamia. Explore more Mamamia podcasts: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts