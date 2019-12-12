Recommendations: Just All The Best Family Shows For The Holidays

School holidays are upon us and we know that it can be really hard trying keep the kids entertained.



That's why we've come up with this list of the best family, and kids, shows to be streaming these school holidays.



Holly is joined by our entertainment editor and knower of all things to do with TV, Laura Brodnik to chat through the must-see's these holidays.



SHOWS MENTIONED IN TODAY'S EPISODE;



Green Eggs And Ham; https://www.netflix.com/au/title/80057250



Raising Dion; https://www.netflix.com/au/title/80117803



Lost In Space; https://www.netflix.com/au/title/80104198



Monster Beach; https://www.stan.com.au/watch/monster-beach



Teenage Fairytale Dropouts; https://www.stan.com.au/



Fangbone; https://www.stan.com.au/



Indiana Jones; https://www.stan.com.au/



Super 8; https://www.stan.com.au/



Buffy The Vampire Slayer; https://www.stan.com.au/watch/buffy-the-vampire-slayer



Love Actually; https://www.stan.com.au/



The Holiday.



The Family Stone.



The Wizard Of Oz.





