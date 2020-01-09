Little Kids: The Baby 'Stuff' You'll Actually Use

Welcome to 2020!



Having a newborn is an overwhelming time in itself, without having to worry about a giant list of baby stuff that you THINK you need.



Today Leigh and Tegan share their best baby products that'll actually be worth your $$.



Plus we chat to Alexis Teasdale, an editor, writer and mum of 3, who's created a go-to list of tips of how to reduce your baby 'stuff'.



And of course, our WTF moments are back!

