this glorious mess

a day ago

Little Kids: The Baby 'Stuff' You'll Actually Use
Welcome to 2020!

Having a newborn is an overwhelming time in itself, without having to worry about a giant list of baby stuff that you THINK you need. 

Today Leigh and Tegan share their best baby products that'll actually be worth your $$. 

Plus we chat to Alexis Teasdale, an editor, writer and mum of 3, who's created a go-to list of tips of how to reduce your baby 'stuff'.

And of course, our WTF moments are back! 

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli

With thanks to our guest Alexis Teasdale

Share your WTF moment by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Fling us an e-mail: [email protected]

Or join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/

This podcast was produced by Rachael Hart

This Glorious Mess is a podcast by Mamamia. Explore more Mamamia podcasts: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts 

This episode was brought to you by Bonds WonderCool

