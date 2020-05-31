Little Kids: Canna Campbell’s Baby Budget

Some people are good at budgeting (Leigh), some people are not (Tegan). But as we ease out of COVID restrictions and topple into recession, saving money is something we’re all looking at. Especially those of us whose earning power is reduced because we’re caring for little kids.

Leigh and Tegan talk to money expert Canna Campbell about how to budget with a baby.

Plus, Leigh’s son Alexander is turning one soon, but she’s decided not to throw a party for him. How old should kids be before you start celebrating their birthdays?

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli

Guest: Canna Campbell

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

