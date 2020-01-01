Little Kids: Why Babies Can Hear The Same Song 1000 Times

Do you have the same nursery rhyme playing CONSTANTLY in the background? Ever wonder why your little one refuses to listen to anything else but Baby Shark?

Leigh and Tegan chat to Dr. Anita Collins, a researcher in brain development and musical learning, about how music can help infants and toddlers with spoken language.

Plus, Leigh’s WTF moment of the week was when she realised her toddler’s teeth aren’t growing in the right order… Did you even know that was a thing?!

