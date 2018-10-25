A Good Mum Paints Her Son's Nails

Should you paint your son’s nails if he asks you to? Is it really such a big deal, and what's the best move if the people around you don't approve.

Plus, author and educator Maggie Dent talks to us about Mothering Our Boys, and how mothers can foster a positive relationship with their sons.

READ MORE

"I begrudgingly ordered $130 school photos. They just came and... that's not my child." - https://www.mamamia.com.au/school-photos-edit-photoshop

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

Thanks to special guest Maggie Dent. Buy her new book Mothering Our Boys.

Share your nail or fail by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Or fling us an e-mail: [email protected]

This podcast was produced by Luca Lavigne.

This Glorious Mess is a podcast by Mamamia. Explore more Mamamia podcasts.