Food: Friend or Foe?

What's your relationship to food? Would you rather eat cake or be healthy? At the end of an out of control day, do you hide in the pantry snacking? Or is saying no to that giant slice of chocolate cake more of a reward? Food is our life source and we all have to eat, but our relationships with food are far from simple. Bec Sparrow is an emotional eater, prone to grazing on her kids leftovers. Robin Bailey likes to be in control of what she puts in her mouth, and she's never ordered a three course meal.

The Well is the show that explores the head, the heart and the happiness of life.

It's hosted by author and columnist Rebecca Sparrow and Triple M Breakfast Host Robin Bailey, .

This show was produced by Ruth De Glas.

Contact the show on the Facebook page, via email, or call the Pod Phone on 02 8999 9386.

Please subscribe to this show in iTunes, and if you have a moment, rate and review the show!

This is another podcast from the Mamamia Podcast Network.