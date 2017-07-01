How much of your life do you love? And how much of it actually doesn’t work for you anymore? It’s time to clean house on your life and stop doing things because you “should” – and that includes the things you “should” enjoy. Join us as we discover the Magic Art of Not Giving a “Truck” – how to work out what you want, how to get it without being a jerk and how to let go of the need to be liked.

Show notes

The Well is hosted by author and columnist Rebecca Sparrow and Triple M Breakfast Host Robin Bailey.

This show was produced by Ruth De Glas.

Watch Sarah Knight's The Magic Art of Not Giving a F**K here

And Sarah Knight's TED Talk here

The EP of Podcasts at Mamamia is Monique Bowley

And the Head of Entertainment is Holly Wainwright.

Contact the show on the Facebook page, via email, or call the Pod Phone on 02 8999 9386.

Please subscribe to this show in iTunes, and if you have a moment, rate and review the show!

This is another podcast from the Mamamia Podcast Network.