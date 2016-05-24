Friendships: The Good, The Bad and The Toxic

the well

24 May 2016 · 28 minutes

Friendships: The Good, The Bad and The Toxic
Back
play Episode

Friends are the sunshine of life. But like sunshine, they can either radiate their goodness on you, or burn the crap out of you if you're not careful.

With everyone craving quality connections, how do you find new friends? Can you pick them up in a playground or bar? And how should you approach this delicate dance?

Do we need to look at the way kids make friends, and follow their lead?

We roadtest the theory that friendships only last 7 years before you rotate into new ones.

And how do you let go of a friend who makes you feel crap?

The Well has practical tips to be a better real-world friend in an age where everyone is glued to their devices.

 

Hosted by Rebecca Sparrow and radio presenter Robin Bailey, it's the show that explores the head, heart and happiness of life. 

Contact the show via the facebook page,

Email [email protected]

Rebecca Sparrow is an author and self-help book reader.

And Robin Bailey is a Triple M Breakfast Host

Please subscribe to this show in itunes, and if you have a moment, rate and review the show!

This is another podcast from the Mamamia Podcast Network.

More Episodes

Missing Bec? She's Got A New Show She Wants You To Hear...

 ·  05 Mar 2018

How To Handle Toxic Relatives

29 minutes  ·  05 Aug 2017

When Did We All Become So Rude?

34 minutes  ·  29 Jul 2017

Lessons Of The Dying

24 minutes  ·  22 Jul 2017

The Age Of 40 Is Not A Deadline... It's A Beginning

37 minutes  ·  15 Jul 2017

Before You Hit Send

26 minutes  ·  08 Jul 2017

The Magic Art Of Not Giving A 'Truck'

28 minutes  ·  01 Jul 2017

My Mother's Daughter

26 minutes  ·  24 Jun 2017

Are You Your Father's Daughter?

27 minutes  ·  17 Jun 2017

A Man Is Not A Financial Plan

28 minutes  ·  10 Jun 2017

What’s Love Got To Do With It?

33 minutes  ·  03 Jun 2017

What Do Your Clothes Say About You...And Does It Matter?

31 minutes  ·  27 May 2017

When Life Pulls The Rug Out From Under You

43 minutes  ·  20 May 2017

You asked...we answered.

1 minutes  ·  13 May 2017

Why you need to live like you're dead.

26 minutes  ·  25 Oct 2016

Food: Friend or Foe?

27 minutes  ·  11 Oct 2016

How To Get Your Kids To Be #Grateful

32 minutes  ·  28 Sep 2016

The Grief Episode

37 minutes  ·  13 Sep 2016

My Inbox is Eating My Life

38 minutes  ·  30 Aug 2016

Caffeine Naps, Thigh Gaps, and the Happiest Place in Australia

31 minutes  ·  16 Aug 2016

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???