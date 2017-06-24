My Mother's Daughter

the well

24 Jun 2017 · 26 minutes

My Mother's Daughter
Back
play Episode

Is your Mother the mothering type? Are you? Did you learn your style of mothering on your Mother's knee or are you actively parenting in opposition to how you were raised? If the mother you got was not the mother you needed how do you deal with that?
This episode of The Well is all about the complicated relationships that we have with our Mother's – what we’ve learnt from them, what we need to learn from them and what we are mindful to pass down the line to our children.

 Robin and Bec are the first to admit that they’re not 'Super Mums' - if you can’t cook or sew on a button or wonder if you’re the only Mum who feels isolated and behind the 8 ball then this ones for you.

With a bonus challenge to help disarm the cliques at the school gate, this episode of The Well really is “The Mother” of all episodes…

Show notes

The Well is hosted by author and columnist Rebecca Sparrow and Triple M Breakfast Host Robin Bailey.

This show was produced by Ruth De Glas.

Nikki Gemmell’s book is called After 

The EP of Podcasts at Mamamia is Monique Bowley

And the Head of Entertainment is Holly Wainwright.

Contact the show on the Facebook page, via email, or call the Pod Phone on 02 8999 9386.

Please subscribe to this show in iTunes, and if you have a moment, rate and review the show!

This is another podcast from the Mamamia Podcast Network.

More Episodes

Missing Bec? She's Got A New Show She Wants You To Hear...

 ·  05 Mar 2018

How To Handle Toxic Relatives

29 minutes  ·  05 Aug 2017

When Did We All Become So Rude?

34 minutes  ·  29 Jul 2017

Lessons Of The Dying

24 minutes  ·  22 Jul 2017

The Age Of 40 Is Not A Deadline... It's A Beginning

37 minutes  ·  15 Jul 2017

Before You Hit Send

26 minutes  ·  08 Jul 2017

The Magic Art Of Not Giving A 'Truck'

28 minutes  ·  01 Jul 2017

My Mother's Daughter

26 minutes  ·  24 Jun 2017

Are You Your Father's Daughter?

27 minutes  ·  17 Jun 2017

A Man Is Not A Financial Plan

28 minutes  ·  10 Jun 2017

What’s Love Got To Do With It?

33 minutes  ·  03 Jun 2017

What Do Your Clothes Say About You...And Does It Matter?

31 minutes  ·  27 May 2017

When Life Pulls The Rug Out From Under You

43 minutes  ·  20 May 2017

You asked...we answered.

1 minutes  ·  13 May 2017

Why you need to live like you're dead.

26 minutes  ·  25 Oct 2016

Food: Friend or Foe?

27 minutes  ·  11 Oct 2016

How To Get Your Kids To Be #Grateful

32 minutes  ·  28 Sep 2016

The Grief Episode

37 minutes  ·  13 Sep 2016

My Inbox is Eating My Life

38 minutes  ·  30 Aug 2016

Caffeine Naps, Thigh Gaps, and the Happiest Place in Australia

31 minutes  ·  16 Aug 2016

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???