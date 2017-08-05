How To Handle Toxic Relatives

It seems everyone has a horror story of a relative who ruins family functions and leaves them feeling uncomfortable. But those family ties make it hard to walk away. We don’t get to choose our families – but we CAN choose how we respond. Chocked full of listener experiences and sage advice from Therapist Cynthia Morton on how to deal with the drama, this episode of The Well is for everyone who’s ever cried out ‘I can’t believe I’m related to them!’.

Show notes

The Well is hosted by author and columnist Rebecca Sparrow and Triple M Breakfast Host Robin Bailey.

This show was produced by Ruth De Glas.

The EP of Podcasts at Mamamia is Monique Bowley

And the Head of Entertainment is Holly Wainwright.

Contact the show on the Facebook page, via email, or call the Pod Phone on 02 8999 9386.

Please subscribe to this show in iTunes, and if you have a moment, rate and review the show!

This is another podcast from the Mamamia Podcast Network.