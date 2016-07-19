Exercise: Do You Want To Be Fit? Or Do You Want To Be Thin?

19 Jul 2016

Exercise: Do You Want To Be Fit? Or Do You Want To Be Thin?
Do you bound out of bed for a run? Or does your self-loathing prevent you? Many of us have a love/hate relationship with exercise, but the health benefits can't be ignored. So what makes good exercise? We look at how the "fitspiration" movement can do more harm than good, why our notions of exercise revolve around body image, and how to ignore all that and make exercise habits that work for you...no matter your size, shape, fitness level or what you look like in activewear. 

Hosted by author and columnist Rebecca Sparrow and radio presenter Robin Bailey, it's the show that explores the head, heart and happiness of life. 

Rebecca Sparrow is an author who's now committing to 10,000 steps a day. 

And Robin Bailey is a runner who is on Triple M Breakfast

