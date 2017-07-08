In the future, employers won’t even search for resumes – they’ll look at what you post online which will tell them all they need to know about who you are as a person and what you stand for. So who are you online? And who are your kids growing up to be in this digital world? Before you hit send, join us for this episode of The Well – packed with social media tips for parents, tweens and families. We explore how to work out who you want to engage with online, what your values are and how to stop smart phones and social media white anting your family’s life!

The Well is hosted by author and columnist Rebecca Sparrow and Triple M Breakfast Host Robin Bailey.

This show was produced by Ruth De Glas.

The EP of Podcasts at Mamamia is Monique Bowley

And the Head of Entertainment is Holly Wainwright.

