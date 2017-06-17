News
Are You Your Father's Daughter?

the well

17 Jun 2017 · 27 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What’s your relationship like with your dad? Does it affect who you are today, how confident you feel in yourself, in your relationships to others? Did you become like him or seek him out in other ways? Did you marry him, as they say? 

Our relationships with our parents are our first important relationships and can set the tone for how we relate to the world… and it’s not always an easy beginning. 

Robin’s Dad passed away when she was just 11 and without a male role model validating her as she transitioned from a girl to a woman, her relationships with her body, food and others were affected. Bec’s Dad is her hero and challenged and inspired her as she grew up. 

With sage advice from Psychiatrist Dr Judith Martin on how to heal the wounds today if you didn’t have the father you needed in childhood, this episode of The Well is about how we’re all our father’s daughters – for better or for worse.

Show notes

The Well is hosted by author and columnist Rebecca Sparrow and Triple M Breakfast Host Robin Bailey.

This show was produced by Ruth De Glas.

Thanks to Psychiatrist Dr Judith Martin

Steve Biddulph's '10 Things Girls Need Most' - http://www.stevebiddulph.com

The EP of Podcasts at Mamamia is Monique Bowley

And the Head of Entertainment is Holly Wainwright.

Contact the show on the Facebook page, via email, or call the Pod Phone on 02 8999 9386.

Please subscribe to this show in iTunes, and if you have a moment, rate and review the show!

This is another podcast from the Mamamia Podcast Network.

