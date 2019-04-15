Breaking Up The Family

When you've decided to separate from your partner one of the hardest things can be telling the kids. How do you protect them while giving them all the information they need? Is there a perfect day of the week or time of day to do it? According to Child Psychologist Dr. Michael Carr-Gregg, there is, and he shares his tips with Mandy on how to have this difficult situation.

Plus what is birds nesting and is it good for the family? The Split listener, Emma, answers all our questions.

And is it really easier to separate if you don't have kids?

If you’re going through a separation or know someone who is, The Split is here to help…

