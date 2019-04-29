Getting Support

The number one piece of advice people tell you when you're going through separation and divorce is to get support. From your friends, your family and professionals.

But where do you start?

And if you are a friend or a family member of someone who’s going through the break down of a family, what can you do to be as helpful as you can?

On this episode of The Split, Mandy seeks advice from relationships counselor, Melissa Ferrari, and the woman who got her through two separations, her mum Carol.

If you’re going through a separation or know someone who is, The Split is here to help…

CREDITS:

The Split is made possible by our partners at Westpac. Visit their separation hub here: https://www.westpac.com.au/help/lifemoments/separation-divorce/

The Split is hosted by Mandy Nolan.

With thanks to Carol Nolan and Melissa Ferrari https://melissaferrari.com.au/

If you have a question for Nama, email us at [email protected]

The Split is produced by Elissa Ratliff

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

The Split is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.