20 May 2019 · 22 minutes

Starting Over
So you've gone through a separation or divorce and you're thinking about what's next. How do you start over, rebuild and leave behind the life you thought you'd have?

On this episode of The Split, Mandy Nolan shares her story and talks to women about how they started their new life post-divorce.

We'll look at how to start dating again and Nama Winston shares why you should be looking at separation as an opportunity to reinvent yourself.

Taking the first step into your new life is a big one, so let's help you get there.

If you’re going through a separation or know someone who is, The Split is here to help…

CREDITS:

The Split is made possible by our partners at Westpac. Visit their separation hub here: https://www.westpac.com.au/help/lifemoments/separation-divorce/

The Split is hosted by Mandy Nolan.

If you have a question for Nama, email us at [email protected]

The Split is produced by Elissa Ratliff

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

The Split is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

