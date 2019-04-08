News
It's Over...Now What?

the split

08 Apr 2019 · 37 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Once you’ve made the decision that your relationship IS over, you need to act.

But where do you start? And what happens if you have no choice when it comes to leaving?

On the second episode of our separation and divorce podcast, Mandy Nolan speaks to family lawyer Anne-Marie Rice about the common mistakes she’s seen couples make and the benefits of using a mediator. Plus, Nicolle Edwards from domestic violence charity Rize Up speaks about what you should do if you need to leave.

If you’re going through a separation or know someone who is, The Split is here to help…

CREDITS:

The Split is made possible by our partners at Westpac. Visit their separation hub here: https://www.westpac.com.au/help/lifemoments/separation-divorce/

The Split is hosted by Mandy Nolan.

With thanks to our Anne Marie Rice: https://www.annemarierice.com.au/ 

And Nicolle Edwards: http://www.rizeup.com.au/ 

If you have a question for Nama, email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

The Split is produced by Elissa Ratliff

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

The Split is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

