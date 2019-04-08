It's Over...Now What?

Once you’ve made the decision that your relationship IS over, you need to act.

But where do you start? And what happens if you have no choice when it comes to leaving?

On the second episode of our separation and divorce podcast, Mandy Nolan speaks to family lawyer Anne-Marie Rice about the common mistakes she’s seen couples make and the benefits of using a mediator. Plus, Nicolle Edwards from domestic violence charity Rize Up speaks about what you should do if you need to leave.

If you’re going through a separation or know someone who is, The Split is here to help…

