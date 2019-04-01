Is My Relationship Over?

No one enters a relationship planning separation or divorce, but with the one in three marriages ending in divorce, its something we need to talk about…

So how do you know if your relationship is over? Are you just going through a bad patch or is this it?

On the first episode of our separation and divorce podcast, Mandy Nolan talks you through the signs that your relationship has come to an end. She’s joined by counsellor Melissa Ferrari who will tell you the difference between a healthy relationship and an unhealthy one, and by former Lawyer Nama Winston who has been happily divorced for 10 years.

If you’re going through a separation or know someone who is, The Split is here to help…

