Who Gets What?

When it comes to dividing assets, things can get messy.

But, as finance expert Melissa Browne tells Mandy, they don't have to.

The key is to try and remove your emotional attachment to the things you and your partner shared. A bit like Marie Kondo-ing your marital life.

But how do you do it? And what if you really want that dining room table? Or the house?

Today's episode is here to help you navigate the murky waters of dividing up the stuff you accumulate after a lifetime (or a short time) together.

If you’re going through a separation or know someone who is, The Split is here to help…

CREDITS:

The Split is made possible by our partners at Westpac. Visit their separation hub here: https://www.westpac.com.au/help/lifemoments/separation-divorce/

The Split is hosted by Mandy Nolan.

With thanks to Melissa Browne: http://www.melissabrowne.com.au/

And Felicity Duffy, who is Head of Women's Markets at Westpac.

If you have a question for Nama, email us at [email protected]

The Split is produced by Elissa Ratliff

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

The Split is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.