Why We Shouldn't Put The Women From The Bachelor Into Boxes

On the show today…

Actress Neve Campbell will reprise her role as the perpetually traumatised Sidney Prescott in a brand new Scream movie and we can't wait!

Plus, everyone's back in the mansion in The Bachelor Love In Lockdown, and everyone got a villain edit.

And, in today's deep dive we give you all the best shows to be watching this weekend.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Madeline Joannou

Dirty John - Netflix:

https://www.netflix.com/au/title/80241855



Where Are They Now? Betty Broderick's Four Children:

https://www.mamamia.com.au/betty-broderick-kids/

It Was Simple The Betty Broderick Murders Podcast:

https://open.spotify.com/show/3Ptao9wEOb2NDegFDTtFWY

Power Book II: Ghost - Stan:

https://bit.ly/2RfBLPn

