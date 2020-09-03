WATCH CLUB: Stan's 'The Comey Rule' Nails Trump

Welcome to this month's episode of Watch Club, where we indulge in a little deep dive into Stan's brand new event series The Comey Rule. It's a behind-the-headlines account of the historically turbulent events surrounding the 2016 presidential election. This podcast is full of spoilers, so we advise that you watch the series first and then listen to this episode. We would also love to know your thoughts on it too, so join us in our Facebook group for further discussion.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Madeline Joannou

Watch the Stan event series 'The Comey Rule' on Stan now.

WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter...

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at thespil[email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.