Everyone Thinks The Voice Finale Was "Rigged"

Guy Sebastian's Brother, Chris Sebastian has won The Voice but many people are controversially claiming that it was rigged.

Employees Of The Ellen DeGeneres Show have gone on record to confirm the show's toxic work culture, so who is to blame?



Plus, Princess Beatrice got married on the weekend - we recap all the details and how the royal family dealt with the Prince Andrew situation.



The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

Ellen Show Toxic Work Culture - Buzzfeed:

https://bit.ly/3hlzywZ

Hosts: Kee Reece & Hannah Bowman

Producer: Madeline Joannou

