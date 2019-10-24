The Paps Revealed Angie Kent's Final Four

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

Kanye West is back with a new album and movie called ‘Jesus Is King’. So how has his newfound spirituality impacted his creative process?

The top four contestants of The Bachelorette has been revealed due to paparazzi shots, but why now?

It’s Weekend Watch time! All of our suggestions for what to binge-watch this weekend!

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Tully Smyth

Producer: Hannah Bowman

