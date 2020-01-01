Tom Hanks Has Coronavirus... And He's In Australia

On the show today…

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita have been diagnosed with Coronavirus and are in a Gold Coast hospital.

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years, so why is Jennifer Aniston’s name being dragged into this?

Prince Harry has been the victim of a prank phone call, so how did those responsible get his number?

Married At First Sight has been slammed for multiple editing fails, so why is Australia’s biggest show being so careless?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

