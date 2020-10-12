The Bachelorette Twist: Brutal But Necessary

13 hours ago · 16 minutes

The Bachelorette Twist: Brutal But Necessary
On the show today…

The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills has two new cast members, including Paris Hilton’s mum, TV veteran, Kathy Hilton.

And the most wholesome celebrity story of the year; when Harry Style's met a fish. 

Plus, in today's deep dive we give you all the best shows to be watching this weekend.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Melanie Sauer

WEEKEND WATCH
The Undoing - Binge

The Queen's Gambit - Netflix

