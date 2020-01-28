Please Stop: Thomas Markle Shares Home Videos Of Meghan

On the show today…

The Bachelorette NZ has two women looking for love, but was this decision made with the right intention?

Plus Shannen Doherty has been diagnosed with stage four cancer, so why did she go straight back to work after hearing the news?

And Meghan Markle’s father has taken part in a tell-all documentary, so what did he say about her relationship with Prince Harry?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter...

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts