Please Stop: Thomas Markle Shares Home Videos Of Meghan

16 hours ago · 17 minutes

Please Stop: Thomas Markle Shares Home Videos Of Meghan
On the show today…

The Bachelorette NZ has two women looking for love, but was this decision made with the right intention? 

Plus Shannen Doherty has been diagnosed with stage four cancer, so why did she go straight back to work after hearing the news?

And Meghan Markle’s father has taken part in a tell-all documentary, so what did he say about her relationship with Prince Harry?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

16 hours ago

