The 'Sophisticated Warmth' Of Gwyneth Paltrow's Vagina Candle

3 days ago · 21 minutes

The ‘Sophisticated Warmth’ Of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Vagina Candle
The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped down as ‘senior members’ of the Royal Family, so what type of treatment from the media led to this decision? 

Season 3 of Very Cavallari is back this week, so we chatted to the original reality star Kristin Cavallari about what goes into having a hit reality TV show and being a successful business woman.

Gwenyth Paltrow has released a candle that smells like her vagina,  so why aren't we surprised in the slightest? 

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

