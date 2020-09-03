Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness: The Unshakeable Myth

On the show today…

Netflix has released new images from the upcoming season of The Crown, giving us a never before seen hint about upcoming storylines

And almost a year after Gabrielle Union was fired as a judge from America’s Got Talent after just one season, she and the network have come to an agreement.



Plus, in today's deep dive Deborra-Lee Furness has spoken candidly about the long-running rumours that her husband Hugh Jackman is 'gay' and that she’s lucky to be with him. We talk about why they, along with other famous couples, just can’t shake this false narrative.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

