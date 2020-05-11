The ‘Unbearable’ Reality Of Being Miley Cyrus’ Sister

On the show today…

The Voice will be back on TV this Sunday, so how is Channel Nine planning on making this season bigger and better than before?

Plus Noah Cyrus is paving her own way in the music industry, so why is her family her biggest obstacle?

And some new TV recommendations when you find yourself asking what to watch next!

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

Hosts: Hannah Bowman & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

