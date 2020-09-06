The Netflix Movie That People Want Banned

On the show today…

Chris Evans accidentally leaked some rather raunchy nudes on Instagram which have caused quite the stir!



Plus, Lindsay Lohan is being sued by her publisher for not finishing her book. Will we ever see its pages on our bookshelves?

Also, in today's deep dive we discuss Cuties, the new French film that has sparked the #CancelNetflix campaign and why the movie is being called controversial.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.



LINKS

Why I Made Cuties: Maïmouna Doucouré Interview:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q8dsjAoazdY

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Madeline Joannou

WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to The Spill Newsletter...

https://mamamia.com.au/newsletter

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.