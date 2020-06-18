The Difference Between Jen Aniston & Reese Witherspoon

On the show today…

The Dixie Chicks are changing their name to The Chicks due to the word 'Dixie' historically been used to describe the Confederate US states that upheld slavery.

Plus, the Hollywood Reporter’s Drama Actress Roundtable was released this week, what did they have to say about living through this unique moment in history?

And, Weekend Watch - our best TV suggestions for your weekend!

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

