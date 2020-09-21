Locky, Irena and Bella Tell Us All The Goss

On the show today…

We recap The Bachelor finale. Locky made the toughest decision admitting that he'd fallen for both Irena and Bella. But are the couple still together?

We talk to Locky and Irena to see how their relationship is going and also to Bella to find out what she really thinks of Locky.

And, in today's deep dive we give you all the best shows to be watching this weekend.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

