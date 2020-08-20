We Need To Have A Word About Slut-Shaming On The Bachelor

On the show today…

The Kardashians are trying to trademark another phrase, but what is it this time?

Plus, we share our recommendations in our Weekend Watch.



And, in today's deep dive we absolutely need to discuss the slut-shaming that's going on in this season of The Bachelor.



The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Clare Stephens

Producer: Rachael Hart



LINKS



Clare's recommendation: Parks and Recreation

https://www.stan.com.au/watch/parks-and-recreation



Laura's recommendation: I Am Woman

https://www.stan.com.au/watch/i-am-woman-2020





WANT MORE?



Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to The Spill Newsletter...

https://mamamia.com.au/newsletter

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.