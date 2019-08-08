The Taylor Swift Interview That Everyone Is Talking About

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today...

Ahead of the release of her new album Lover, Taylor Swift has featured on the cover of the September issue of Vogue, with an accompanying tell-all called ‘Taylor Swift on Sexism, Scrutiny, and Standing Up for Herself’. You can read the article here - but what does all of this mean?

What is Gwyneth Paltrow’s latest unconventional approach to relationships?

And should you watch Mindy Kaling's new movie?

CREDITS



Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik



Producers: Elissa Ratliff, Rachael Hart and Hannah Bowman



