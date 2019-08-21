Why Hugh Jackman Won't Be Appearing On Rove's New Show

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today...

Taylor Swift is re-recording all her old music, so how is this the ultimate power move?

Bombshell is the movie everyone is talking about, but what is the true story behind it?

We spoke to Rove McManus about his new show Saturday Night Rove, so what surprises does he have in store?

A privacy hoax has taken over Instagram, but how did so many celebrities fall for it?

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by our launch partners, NESCAFÉ Gold.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producers: Elissa Ratliff and Hannah Bowman

