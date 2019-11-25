Taylor Swift, A Tiny Purse & Grammys Shade: Our AMAs Recap

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

This time last week Taylor Swift claimed she wasn’t allowed to perform her old songs at the American Music Awards, so what happened when she hit the stage?

The American Music Awards’ are meant to celebrate iconic artists, so why was there so much drama behind the scenes?

Spice Girl Mel B has completed a world tour this year, so why is she struggling to find work?

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by Telstra Locator, helping you find the things that matter most.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter...

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts





