INTERVIEW: Stan Walker Is Finally Ready To Share His Real Australian Idol Story

the spill

11 hours ago · 23 minutes

INTERVIEW: Stan Walker Is Finally Ready To Share His Real Australian Idol Story
On the show today…

Zoe Foster Blake has released a provocative new audio novella voiced by Stephen Curry, if you’re looking to give your ears a bit of a treat

And Kim Kardashian has been called tone-deaf for releasing photos of her lavish pandemic birthday party, but isn’t this kind of behaviour why we watch the Kardashians in the first place?

Plus, in today's deep dive we interview singer and Australian Idol winner Stan Walker about his raw and candid new memoir Impossible: My Story.  We get the scoop on Idol and even what he thinks about the show coming back

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Madeline Joannou & Emma Gillespie

